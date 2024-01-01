Pakistani rupees to Moldovan leus today

Convert PKR to MDL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = L0.06482 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
PKR to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 PKR to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06480.0648
Low0.06240.0619
Average0.06310.0628
Change3.70%1.99%
1 PKR to MDL stats

The performance of PKR to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0648 and a 30 day low of 0.0624. This means the 30 day average was 0.0631. The change for PKR to MDL was 3.70.

The performance of PKR to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0648 and a 90 day low of 0.0619. This means the 90 day average was 0.0628. The change for PKR to MDL was 1.99.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7510.8323.9651.4924.05536.96
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.04914.7641.7924.87244.412

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 PKR0.06482 MDL
5 PKR0.32409 MDL
10 PKR0.64817 MDL
20 PKR1.29634 MDL
50 PKR3.24086 MDL
100 PKR6.48171 MDL
250 PKR16.20428 MDL
500 PKR32.40855 MDL
1000 PKR64.81710 MDL
2000 PKR129.63420 MDL
5000 PKR324.08550 MDL
10000 PKR648.17100 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 MDL15.42800 PKR
5 MDL77.14000 PKR
10 MDL154.28000 PKR
20 MDL308.56000 PKR
50 MDL771.40000 PKR
100 MDL1,542.80000 PKR
250 MDL3,857.00000 PKR
500 MDL7,714.00000 PKR
1000 MDL15,428.00000 PKR
2000 MDL30,856.00000 PKR
5000 MDL77,140.00000 PKR
10000 MDL154,280.00000 PKR