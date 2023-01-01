1 Pakistani rupee to Moldovan leus

1 pkr
0.06 mdl

1.00000 PKR = 0.06143 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 PKR0.06143 MDL
5 PKR0.30716 MDL
10 PKR0.61431 MDL
20 PKR1.22862 MDL
50 PKR3.07155 MDL
100 PKR6.14310 MDL
250 PKR15.35775 MDL
500 PKR30.71550 MDL
1000 PKR61.43100 MDL
2000 PKR122.86200 MDL
5000 PKR307.15500 MDL
10000 PKR614.31000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 MDL16.27840 PKR
5 MDL81.39200 PKR
10 MDL162.78400 PKR
20 MDL325.56800 PKR
50 MDL813.92000 PKR
100 MDL1627.84000 PKR
250 MDL4069.60000 PKR
500 MDL8139.20000 PKR
1000 MDL16278.40000 PKR
2000 MDL32556.80000 PKR
5000 MDL81392.00000 PKR
10000 MDL162784.00000 PKR