2,000 Moldovan leus to Pakistani rupees

Convert MDL to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 mdl
31,361 pkr

L1.000 MDL = ₨15.68 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 MDL15.68050 PKR
5 MDL78.40250 PKR
10 MDL156.80500 PKR
20 MDL313.61000 PKR
50 MDL784.02500 PKR
100 MDL1,568.05000 PKR
250 MDL3,920.12500 PKR
500 MDL7,840.25000 PKR
1000 MDL15,680.50000 PKR
2000 MDL31,361.00000 PKR
5000 MDL78,402.50000 PKR
10000 MDL156,805.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 PKR0.06377 MDL
5 PKR0.31887 MDL
10 PKR0.63773 MDL
20 PKR1.27547 MDL
50 PKR3.18867 MDL
100 PKR6.37733 MDL
250 PKR15.94333 MDL
500 PKR31.88665 MDL
1000 PKR63.77330 MDL
2000 PKR127.54660 MDL
5000 PKR318.86650 MDL
10000 PKR637.73300 MDL