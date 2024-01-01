Pakistani rupees to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert PKR to IDR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Rp56.07 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:50
PKR to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 PKR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.402958.4877
Low54.316554.3165
Average55.498755.9380
Change2.65%-4.14%
1 PKR to IDR stats

The performance of PKR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.4029 and a 30 day low of 54.3165. This means the 30 day average was 55.4987. The change for PKR to IDR was 2.65.

The performance of PKR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.4877 and a 90 day low of 54.3165. This means the 90 day average was 55.9380. The change for PKR to IDR was -4.14.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PKR56.06760 IDR
5 PKR280.33800 IDR
10 PKR560.67600 IDR
20 PKR1,121.35200 IDR
50 PKR2,803.38000 IDR
100 PKR5,606.76000 IDR
250 PKR14,016.90000 IDR
500 PKR28,033.80000 IDR
1000 PKR56,067.60000 IDR
2000 PKR112,135.20000 IDR
5000 PKR280,338.00000 IDR
10000 PKR560,676.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Pakistani Rupee
1 IDR0.01784 PKR
5 IDR0.08918 PKR
10 IDR0.17836 PKR
20 IDR0.35671 PKR
50 IDR0.89178 PKR
100 IDR1.78356 PKR
250 IDR4.45890 PKR
500 IDR8.91780 PKR
1000 IDR17.83560 PKR
2000 IDR35.67120 PKR
5000 IDR89.17800 PKR
10000 IDR178.35600 PKR