5 pkr
273.15 idr

1.00000 PKR = 54.63070 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PKR54.63070 IDR
5 PKR273.15350 IDR
10 PKR546.30700 IDR
20 PKR1092.61400 IDR
50 PKR2731.53500 IDR
100 PKR5463.07000 IDR
250 PKR13657.67500 IDR
500 PKR27315.35000 IDR
1000 PKR54630.70000 IDR
2000 PKR109261.40000 IDR
5000 PKR273153.50000 IDR
10000 PKR546307.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Pakistani Rupee
1 IDR0.01830 PKR
5 IDR0.09152 PKR
10 IDR0.18305 PKR
20 IDR0.36609 PKR
50 IDR0.91524 PKR
100 IDR1.83047 PKR
250 IDR4.57618 PKR
500 IDR9.15235 PKR
1000 IDR18.30470 PKR
2000 IDR36.60940 PKR
5000 IDR91.52350 PKR
10000 IDR183.04700 PKR