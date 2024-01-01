Pakistani rupees to Bulgarian levs today

Convert PKR to BGN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = лв0.006515 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
PKR to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 PKR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00650.0065
Low0.00630.0063
Average0.00640.0064
Change3.57%0.71%
1 PKR to BGN stats

The performance of PKR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0065 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for PKR to BGN was 3.57.

The performance of PKR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0063. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for PKR to BGN was 0.71.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0720.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.08190.760.8323.9651.4924.05536.965
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.07914.7661.7934.87344.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 PKR0.00652 BGN
5 PKR0.03258 BGN
10 PKR0.06515 BGN
20 PKR0.13030 BGN
50 PKR0.32576 BGN
100 PKR0.65152 BGN
250 PKR1.62880 BGN
500 PKR3.25760 BGN
1000 PKR6.51520 BGN
2000 PKR13.03040 BGN
5000 PKR32.57600 BGN
10000 PKR65.15200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Pakistani Rupee
1 BGN153.48700 PKR
5 BGN767.43500 PKR
10 BGN1,534.87000 PKR
20 BGN3,069.74000 PKR
50 BGN7,674.35000 PKR
100 BGN15,348.70000 PKR
250 BGN38,371.75000 PKR
500 BGN76,743.50000 PKR
1000 BGN153,487.00000 PKR
2000 BGN306,974.00000 PKR
5000 BGN767,435.00000 PKR
10000 BGN1,534,870.00000 PKR