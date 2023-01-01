500 Pakistani rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert PKR to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
3.14 bgn

1.00000 PKR = 0.00629 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 PKR0.00629 BGN
5 PKR0.03143 BGN
10 PKR0.06286 BGN
20 PKR0.12572 BGN
50 PKR0.31431 BGN
100 PKR0.62862 BGN
250 PKR1.57156 BGN
500 PKR3.14312 BGN
1000 PKR6.28624 BGN
2000 PKR12.57248 BGN
5000 PKR31.43120 BGN
10000 PKR62.86240 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Pakistani Rupee
1 BGN159.07800 PKR
5 BGN795.39000 PKR
10 BGN1590.78000 PKR
20 BGN3181.56000 PKR
50 BGN7953.90000 PKR
100 BGN15907.80000 PKR
250 BGN39769.50000 PKR
500 BGN79539.00000 PKR
1000 BGN159078.00000 PKR
2000 BGN318156.00000 PKR
5000 BGN795390.00000 PKR
10000 BGN1590780.00000 PKR