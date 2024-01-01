500 Pakistani rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert PKR to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
3.25 bgn

₨1.000 PKR = лв0.006496 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 PKR0,00650 BGN
5 PKR0,03248 BGN
10 PKR0,06496 BGN
20 PKR0,12992 BGN
50 PKR0,32479 BGN
100 PKR0,64959 BGN
250 PKR1,62397 BGN
500 PKR3,24794 BGN
1000 PKR6,49587 BGN
2000 PKR12,99174 BGN
5000 PKR32,47935 BGN
10000 PKR64,95870 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Pakistani Rupee
1 BGN153,94400 PKR
5 BGN769,72000 PKR
10 BGN1.539,44000 PKR
20 BGN3.078,88000 PKR
50 BGN7.697,20000 PKR
100 BGN15.394,40000 PKR
250 BGN38.486,00000 PKR
500 BGN76.972,00000 PKR
1000 BGN153.944,00000 PKR
2000 BGN307.888,00000 PKR
5000 BGN769.720,00000 PKR
10000 BGN1.539.440,00000 PKR