Pakistani rupees to Albanian leks today

Convert PKR to ALL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Lek0.3285 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
PKR to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 PKR to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32850.3329
Low0.31820.3182
Average0.32380.3244
Change2.95%-0.97%
1 PKR to ALL stats

The performance of PKR to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3285 and a 30 day low of 0.3182. This means the 30 day average was 0.3238. The change for PKR to ALL was 2.95.

The performance of PKR to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3329 and a 90 day low of 0.3182. This means the 90 day average was 0.3244. The change for PKR to ALL was -0.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 PKR0.32853 ALL
5 PKR1.64266 ALL
10 PKR3.28532 ALL
20 PKR6.57064 ALL
50 PKR16.42660 ALL
100 PKR32.85320 ALL
250 PKR82.13300 ALL
500 PKR164.26600 ALL
1000 PKR328.53200 ALL
2000 PKR657.06400 ALL
5000 PKR1,642.66000 ALL
10000 PKR3,285.32000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Pakistani Rupee
1 ALL3.04384 PKR
5 ALL15.21920 PKR
10 ALL30.43840 PKR
20 ALL60.87680 PKR
50 ALL152.19200 PKR
100 ALL304.38400 PKR
250 ALL760.96000 PKR
500 ALL1,521.92000 PKR
1000 ALL3,043.84000 PKR
2000 ALL6,087.68000 PKR
5000 ALL15,219.20000 PKR
10000 ALL30,438.40000 PKR