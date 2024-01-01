Pakistani rupees to Croatian kunas today

Convert PKR to HRK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = kn0.02526 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:49
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
PKR to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 PKR to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02530.0253
Low0.02530.0251
Average0.02530.0252
Change0.02%0.21%
1 PKR to HRK stats

The performance of PKR to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0253 and a 30 day low of 0.0253. This means the 30 day average was 0.0253. The change for PKR to HRK was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0253 and a 90 day low of 0.0251. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for PKR to HRK was 0.21.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 PKR0.02526 HRK
5 PKR0.12629 HRK
10 PKR0.25259 HRK
20 PKR0.50517 HRK
50 PKR1.26293 HRK
100 PKR2.52586 HRK
250 PKR6.31465 HRK
500 PKR12.62930 HRK
1000 PKR25.25860 HRK
2000 PKR50.51720 HRK
5000 PKR126.29300 HRK
10000 PKR252.58600 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Pakistani Rupee
1 HRK39.59050 PKR
5 HRK197.95250 PKR
10 HRK395.90500 PKR
20 HRK791.81000 PKR
50 HRK1,979.52500 PKR
100 HRK3,959.05000 PKR
250 HRK9,897.62500 PKR
500 HRK19,795.25000 PKR
1000 HRK39,590.50000 PKR
2000 HRK79,181.00000 PKR
5000 HRK197,952.50000 PKR
10000 HRK395,905.00000 PKR