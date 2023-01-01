20 Pakistani rupees to Croatian kunas

Convert PKR to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 pkr
0.50 hrk

1.00000 PKR = 0.02491 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 PKR0.02491 HRK
5 PKR0.12455 HRK
10 PKR0.24910 HRK
20 PKR0.49820 HRK
50 PKR1.24551 HRK
100 PKR2.49101 HRK
250 PKR6.22752 HRK
500 PKR12.45505 HRK
1000 PKR24.91010 HRK
2000 PKR49.82020 HRK
5000 PKR124.55050 HRK
10000 PKR249.10100 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Pakistani Rupee
1 HRK40.14430 PKR
5 HRK200.72150 PKR
10 HRK401.44300 PKR
20 HRK802.88600 PKR
50 HRK2007.21500 PKR
100 HRK4014.43000 PKR
250 HRK10036.07500 PKR
500 HRK20072.15000 PKR
1000 HRK40144.30000 PKR
2000 HRK80288.60000 PKR
5000 HRK200721.50000 PKR
10000 HRK401443.00000 PKR