Pakistani rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert PKR to MVR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = MVR0.05499 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 PKR to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05540.0554
Low0.05470.0544
Average0.05520.0550
Change-0.80%0.74%
View full history

1 PKR to MVR stats

The performance of PKR to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0554 and a 30 day low of 0.0547. This means the 30 day average was 0.0552. The change for PKR to MVR was -0.80.

The performance of PKR to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0554 and a 90 day low of 0.0544. This means the 90 day average was 0.0550. The change for PKR to MVR was 0.74.

Track market ratesView PKR to MVR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92784.0750.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7460.8323.9641.4914.05436.955
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7641.7924.87244.412

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PKR0.05499 MVR
5 PKR0.27494 MVR
10 PKR0.54988 MVR
20 PKR1.09975 MVR
50 PKR2.74938 MVR
100 PKR5.49876 MVR
250 PKR13.74690 MVR
500 PKR27.49380 MVR
1000 PKR54.98760 MVR
2000 PKR109.97520 MVR
5000 PKR274.93800 MVR
10000 PKR549.87600 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Pakistani Rupee
1 MVR18.18590 PKR
5 MVR90.92950 PKR
10 MVR181.85900 PKR
20 MVR363.71800 PKR
50 MVR909.29500 PKR
100 MVR1,818.59000 PKR
250 MVR4,546.47500 PKR
500 MVR9,092.95000 PKR
1000 MVR18,185.90000 PKR
2000 MVR36,371.80000 PKR
5000 MVR90,929.50000 PKR
10000 MVR181,859.00000 PKR