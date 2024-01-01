Pakistani rupees to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert PKR to XCD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $0.009714 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 PKR to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00970.0097
Low0.00970.0097
Average0.00970.0097
Change0.02%0.21%
View full history

1 PKR to XCD stats

The performance of PKR to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0097 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0097. The change for PKR to XCD was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0097 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for PKR to XCD was 0.21.

Track market ratesView PKR to XCD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.773.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.08190.7970.8323.9671.4924.05636.978
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.13214.7681.7944.87644.446

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PKR0.00971 XCD
5 PKR0.04857 XCD
10 PKR0.09714 XCD
20 PKR0.19428 XCD
50 PKR0.48570 XCD
100 PKR0.97140 XCD
250 PKR2.42850 XCD
500 PKR4.85699 XCD
1000 PKR9.71398 XCD
2000 PKR19.42796 XCD
5000 PKR48.56990 XCD
10000 PKR97.13980 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 XCD102.94400 PKR
5 XCD514.72000 PKR
10 XCD1,029.44000 PKR
20 XCD2,058.88000 PKR
50 XCD5,147.20000 PKR
100 XCD10,294.40000 PKR
250 XCD25,736.00000 PKR
500 XCD51,472.00000 PKR
1000 XCD102,944.00000 PKR
2000 XCD205,888.00000 PKR
5000 XCD514,720.00000 PKR
10000 XCD1,029,440.00000 PKR