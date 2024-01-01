Pakistani rupees to New Zealand dollars today

Convert PKR to NZD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = $0.005967 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 PKR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0061
Low0.00570.0057
Average0.00580.0059
Change5.38%-2.13%
View full history

1 PKR to NZD stats

The performance of PKR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0057. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for PKR to NZD was 5.38.

The performance of PKR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0057. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for PKR to NZD was -2.13.

Track market ratesView PKR to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0680.7713.6731.3823.75634.238
1 EUR1.079190.7470.8323.9651.4914.05436.958
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.05714.7651.7924.87244.415

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 PKR0.00597 NZD
5 PKR0.02984 NZD
10 PKR0.05967 NZD
20 PKR0.11935 NZD
50 PKR0.29837 NZD
100 PKR0.59674 NZD
250 PKR1.49186 NZD
500 PKR2.98372 NZD
1000 PKR5.96744 NZD
2000 PKR11.93488 NZD
5000 PKR29.83720 NZD
10000 PKR59.67440 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 NZD167.57600 PKR
5 NZD837.88000 PKR
10 NZD1,675.76000 PKR
20 NZD3,351.52000 PKR
50 NZD8,378.80000 PKR
100 NZD16,757.60000 PKR
250 NZD41,894.00000 PKR
500 NZD83,788.00000 PKR
1000 NZD167,576.00000 PKR
2000 NZD335,152.00000 PKR
5000 NZD837,880.00000 PKR
10000 NZD1,675,760.00000 PKR