Pakistani rupees to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert PKR to VUV at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = VT0.4343 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
PKR to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VUV
1 PKR to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43430.4376
Low0.42400.4240
Average0.42880.4299
Change2.27%-0.41%
1 PKR to VUV stats

The performance of PKR to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4343 and a 30 day low of 0.4240. This means the 30 day average was 0.4288. The change for PKR to VUV was 2.27.

The performance of PKR to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4376 and a 90 day low of 0.4240. This means the 90 day average was 0.4299. The change for PKR to VUV was -0.41.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PKR0.43425 VUV
5 PKR2.17126 VUV
10 PKR4.34251 VUV
20 PKR8.68502 VUV
50 PKR21.71255 VUV
100 PKR43.42510 VUV
250 PKR108.56275 VUV
500 PKR217.12550 VUV
1000 PKR434.25100 VUV
2000 PKR868.50200 VUV
5000 PKR2,171.25500 VUV
10000 PKR4,342.51000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Pakistani Rupee
1 VUV2.30282 PKR
5 VUV11.51410 PKR
10 VUV23.02820 PKR
20 VUV46.05640 PKR
50 VUV115.14100 PKR
100 VUV230.28200 PKR
250 VUV575.70500 PKR
500 VUV1,151.41000 PKR
1000 VUV2,302.82000 PKR
2000 VUV4,605.64000 PKR
5000 VUV11,514.10000 PKR
10000 VUV23,028.20000 PKR