Pakistani rupees to Belize dollars today

Convert PKR to BZD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = BZ$0.007196 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BZD
1 PKR to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00720.0072
Low0.00720.0072
Average0.00720.0072
Change0.02%0.21%
View full history

1 PKR to BZD stats

The performance of PKR to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0072 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for PKR to BZD was 0.02.

The performance of PKR to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0072 and a 90 day low of 0.0072. This means the 90 day average was 0.0072. The change for PKR to BZD was 0.21.

Track market ratesView PKR to BZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.070.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06914.7651.7934.87344.422

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 PKR0.00720 BZD
5 PKR0.03598 BZD
10 PKR0.07196 BZD
20 PKR0.14391 BZD
50 PKR0.35978 BZD
100 PKR0.71955 BZD
250 PKR1.79889 BZD
500 PKR3.59777 BZD
1000 PKR7.19554 BZD
2000 PKR14.39108 BZD
5000 PKR35.97770 BZD
10000 PKR71.95540 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BZD138.97500 PKR
5 BZD694.87500 PKR
10 BZD1,389.75000 PKR
20 BZD2,779.50000 PKR
50 BZD6,948.75000 PKR
100 BZD13,897.50000 PKR
250 BZD34,743.75000 PKR
500 BZD69,487.50000 PKR
1000 BZD138,975.00000 PKR
2000 BZD277,950.00000 PKR
5000 BZD694,875.00000 PKR
10000 BZD1,389,750.00000 PKR