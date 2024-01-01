Pakistani rupees to Ugandan shillings today

Convert PKR to UGX at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Ush13.18 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
PKR to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 PKR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.305513.3919
Low13.176313.1763
Average13.215613.2999
Change-0.92%-1.52%
1 PKR to UGX stats

The performance of PKR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.3055 and a 30 day low of 13.1763. This means the 30 day average was 13.2156. The change for PKR to UGX was -0.92.

The performance of PKR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.3919 and a 90 day low of 13.1763. This means the 90 day average was 13.2999. The change for PKR to UGX was -1.52.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 PKR13.18350 UGX
5 PKR65.91750 UGX
10 PKR131.83500 UGX
20 PKR263.67000 UGX
50 PKR659.17500 UGX
100 PKR1,318.35000 UGX
250 PKR3,295.87500 UGX
500 PKR6,591.75000 UGX
1000 PKR13,183.50000 UGX
2000 PKR26,367.00000 UGX
5000 PKR65,917.50000 UGX
10000 PKR131,835.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 UGX0.07585 PKR
5 UGX0.37926 PKR
10 UGX0.75852 PKR
20 UGX1.51705 PKR
50 UGX3.79262 PKR
100 UGX7.58523 PKR
250 UGX18.96308 PKR
500 UGX37.92615 PKR
1000 UGX75.85230 PKR
2000 UGX151.70460 PKR
5000 UGX379.26150 PKR
10000 UGX758.52300 PKR