Convert RON to UGX at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Ugandan shillings today

1,000 ron
794,198 ugx

L1.000 RON = Ush794.2 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
How to convert Romanian leus to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 RON794.19800 UGX
5 RON3,970.99000 UGX
10 RON7,941.98000 UGX
20 RON15,883.96000 UGX
50 RON39,709.90000 UGX
100 RON79,419.80000 UGX
250 RON198,549.50000 UGX
500 RON397,099.00000 UGX
1000 RON794,198.00000 UGX
2000 RON1,588,396.00000 UGX
5000 RON3,970,990.00000 UGX
10000 RON7,941,980.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Romanian Leu
1 UGX0.00126 RON
5 UGX0.00630 RON
10 UGX0.01259 RON
20 UGX0.02518 RON
50 UGX0.06296 RON
100 UGX0.12591 RON
250 UGX0.31478 RON
500 UGX0.62957 RON
1000 UGX1.25913 RON
2000 UGX2.51826 RON
5000 UGX6.29565 RON
10000 UGX12.59130 RON