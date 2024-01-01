50 Ugandan shillings to Romanian leus

Convert UGX to RON at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.001254 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 UGX to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00120.0012
Average0.00120.0012
Change4.33%2.11%
View full history

1 UGX to RON stats

The performance of UGX to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for UGX to RON was 4.33.

The performance of UGX to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for UGX to RON was 2.11.

Track market ratesView UGX to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0731,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8081,135.340.92
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4280.83490.9971,851.221.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7381,296.671.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Romanian Leu
1 UGX0.00125 RON
5 UGX0.00627 RON
10 UGX0.01254 RON
20 UGX0.02508 RON
50 UGX0.06270 RON
100 UGX0.12541 RON
250 UGX0.31351 RON
500 UGX0.62703 RON
1000 UGX1.25405 RON
2000 UGX2.50810 RON
5000 UGX6.27025 RON
10000 UGX12.54050 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 RON797.41700 UGX
5 RON3,987.08500 UGX
10 RON7,974.17000 UGX
20 RON15,948.34000 UGX
50 RON39,870.85000 UGX
100 RON79,741.70000 UGX
250 RON199,354.25000 UGX
500 RON398,708.50000 UGX
1000 RON797,417.00000 UGX
2000 RON1,594,834.00000 UGX
5000 RON3,987,085.00000 UGX
10000 RON7,974,170.00000 UGX