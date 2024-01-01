Ugandan shillings to Singapore dollars today

Convert UGX to SGD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = S$0.0003600 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
UGX to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 UGX to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00040.0004
Change3.83%-0.04%
1 UGX to SGD stats

The performance of UGX to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to SGD was 3.83.

The performance of UGX to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to SGD was -0.04.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 UGX0.00036 SGD
5 UGX0.00180 SGD
10 UGX0.00360 SGD
20 UGX0.00720 SGD
50 UGX0.01800 SGD
100 UGX0.03600 SGD
250 UGX0.08999 SGD
500 UGX0.17999 SGD
1000 UGX0.35997 SGD
2000 UGX0.71994 SGD
5000 UGX1.79985 SGD
10000 UGX3.59971 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SGD2778.01000 UGX
5 SGD13890.05000 UGX
10 SGD27780.10000 UGX
20 SGD55560.20000 UGX
50 SGD138900.50000 UGX
100 SGD277801.00000 UGX
250 SGD694502.50000 UGX
500 SGD1389005.00000 UGX
1000 SGD2778010.00000 UGX
2000 SGD5556020.00000 UGX
5000 SGD13890050.00000 UGX
10000 SGD27780100.00000 UGX