Ugandan shilling to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Romanian leus is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.417% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.