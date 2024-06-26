Romanian leu to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Ugandan shillings is currently 794.198 today, reflecting a -0.720% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.487% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 808.419 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 794.198 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.757% decrease in value.