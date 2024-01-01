1 Ugandan shilling to Pakistani rupees

Convert UGX to PKR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.07586 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
UGX to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 UGX to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07590.0759
Low0.07520.0747
Average0.07570.0752
Change0.93%1.55%
1 UGX to PKR stats

The performance of UGX to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0759 and a 30 day low of 0.0752. This means the 30 day average was 0.0757. The change for UGX to PKR was 0.93.

The performance of UGX to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0759 and a 90 day low of 0.0747. This means the 90 day average was 0.0752. The change for UGX to PKR was 1.55.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 UGX0.07586 PKR
5 UGX0.37929 PKR
10 UGX0.75859 PKR
20 UGX1.51717 PKR
50 UGX3.79294 PKR
100 UGX7.58587 PKR
250 UGX18.96468 PKR
500 UGX37.92935 PKR
1000 UGX75.85870 PKR
2000 UGX151.71740 PKR
5000 UGX379.29350 PKR
10000 UGX758.58700 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 PKR13.18240 UGX
5 PKR65.91200 UGX
10 PKR131.82400 UGX
20 PKR263.64800 UGX
50 PKR659.12000 UGX
100 PKR1,318.24000 UGX
250 PKR3,295.60000 UGX
500 PKR6,591.20000 UGX
1000 PKR13,182.40000 UGX
2000 PKR26,364.80000 UGX
5000 PKR65,912.00000 UGX
10000 PKR131,824.00000 UGX