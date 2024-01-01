Pakistani rupees to Azerbaijani manats today

₨1.000 PKR = man.0.006117 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AZN
1 PKR to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0061
Low0.00610.0061
Average0.00610.0061
Change0.06%0.27%
1 PKR to AZN stats

The performance of PKR to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0061. This means the 30 day average was 0.0061. The change for PKR to AZN was 0.06.

The performance of PKR to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0061. This means the 90 day average was 0.0061. The change for PKR to AZN was 0.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.0690.7713.6731.3823.75634.24
1 EUR1.08190.7610.8323.9651.4924.05536.966
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2981.202109.10114.7671.7934.87444.436

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PKR0.00612 AZN
5 PKR0.03059 AZN
10 PKR0.06117 AZN
20 PKR0.12235 AZN
50 PKR0.30587 AZN
100 PKR0.61175 AZN
250 PKR1.52937 AZN
500 PKR3.05874 AZN
1000 PKR6.11747 AZN
2000 PKR12.23494 AZN
5000 PKR30.58735 AZN
10000 PKR61.17470 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Pakistani Rupee
1 AZN163.46600 PKR
5 AZN817.33000 PKR
10 AZN1,634.66000 PKR
20 AZN3,269.32000 PKR
50 AZN8,173.30000 PKR
100 AZN16,346.60000 PKR
250 AZN40,866.50000 PKR
500 AZN81,733.00000 PKR
1000 AZN163,466.00000 PKR
2000 AZN326,932.00000 PKR
5000 AZN817,330.00000 PKR
10000 AZN1,634,660.00000 PKR