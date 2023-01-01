1 Azerbaijani manat to Pakistani rupees

Convert AZN to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 azn
167.94 pkr

1.00000 AZN = 167.94100 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Pakistani Rupee
1 AZN167.94100 PKR
5 AZN839.70500 PKR
10 AZN1679.41000 PKR
20 AZN3358.82000 PKR
50 AZN8397.05000 PKR
100 AZN16794.10000 PKR
250 AZN41985.25000 PKR
500 AZN83970.50000 PKR
1000 AZN167941.00000 PKR
2000 AZN335882.00000 PKR
5000 AZN839705.00000 PKR
10000 AZN1679410.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 PKR0.00595 AZN
5 PKR0.02977 AZN
10 PKR0.05954 AZN
20 PKR0.11909 AZN
50 PKR0.29772 AZN
100 PKR0.59545 AZN
250 PKR1.48862 AZN
500 PKR2.97723 AZN
1000 PKR5.95447 AZN
2000 PKR11.90894 AZN
5000 PKR29.77235 AZN
10000 PKR59.54470 AZN