Azerbaijani manat to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Pakistani rupees is currently 164.152 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 164.263 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 163.818 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.