Pakistani rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert PKR to TTD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = TT$0.02433 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:02
PKR to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TTD
1 PKR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02440.0245
Low0.02430.0242
Average0.02430.0243
Change-0.22%-0.01%
1 PKR to TTD stats

The performance of PKR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0244 and a 30 day low of 0.0243. This means the 30 day average was 0.0243. The change for PKR to TTD was -0.22.

The performance of PKR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0245 and a 90 day low of 0.0242. This means the 90 day average was 0.0243. The change for PKR to TTD was -0.01.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TTD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 PKR0.02433 TTD
5 PKR0.12167 TTD
10 PKR0.24334 TTD
20 PKR0.48667 TTD
50 PKR1.21668 TTD
100 PKR2.43335 TTD
250 PKR6.08338 TTD
500 PKR12.16675 TTD
1000 PKR24.33350 TTD
2000 PKR48.66700 TTD
5000 PKR121.66750 TTD
10000 PKR243.33500 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TTD41.09560 PKR
5 TTD205.47800 PKR
10 TTD410.95600 PKR
20 TTD821.91200 PKR
50 TTD2,054.78000 PKR
100 TTD4,109.56000 PKR
250 TTD10,273.90000 PKR
500 TTD20,547.80000 PKR
1000 TTD41,095.60000 PKR
2000 TTD82,191.20000 PKR
5000 TTD205,478.00000 PKR
10000 TTD410,956.00000 PKR