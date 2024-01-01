Mauritian Rupee (MUR)

Currency name

Mauritian Rupee

MUR exchange rates

 USD GBP EUR AUD ZAR CAD SGD INR
From MUR0.02140 0.01671 0.01961 0.03286 0.39124 0.02968 0.02839 1.79304
To MUR46.73670 59.84630 50.99210 30.43260 2.55597 33.69020 35.22910 0.55771

All Mauritian rupee Exchange Rates