Mauritian Rupee (MUR)
Currency name
Mauritian Rupee
Currency symbol
₨
MUR exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|EUR
|AUD
|ZAR
|CAD
|SGD
|INR
|From MUR
|0.02140
|0.01671
|0.01961
|0.03286
|0.39124
|0.02968
|0.02839
|1.79304
|To MUR
|46.73670
|59.84630
|50.99210
|30.43260
|2.55597
|33.69020
|35.22910
|0.55771
