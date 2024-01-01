Mauritian rupees to Malawian kwachas today

Convert MUR to MWK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = MK37.43 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MWK
1 MUR to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.829338.0109
Low36.742336.7423
Average37.387737.5311
Change-0.61%-0.19%
View full history

1 MUR to MWK stats

The performance of MUR to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.8293 and a 30 day low of 36.7423. This means the 30 day average was 37.3877. The change for MUR to MWK was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.0109 and a 90 day low of 36.7423. This means the 90 day average was 37.5311. The change for MUR to MWK was -0.19.

Track market ratesView MUR to MWK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1091.3961.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9211.7681.699106.863
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1091.4741.41789.091
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 MUR37.43490 MWK
5 MUR187.17450 MWK
10 MUR374.34900 MWK
20 MUR748.69800 MWK
50 MUR1,871.74500 MWK
100 MUR3,743.49000 MWK
250 MUR9,358.72500 MWK
500 MUR18,717.45000 MWK
1000 MUR37,434.90000 MWK
2000 MUR74,869.80000 MWK
5000 MUR187,174.50000 MWK
10000 MUR374,349.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Mauritian Rupee
1 MWK0.02671 MUR
5 MWK0.13357 MUR
10 MWK0.26713 MUR
20 MWK0.53426 MUR
50 MWK1.33566 MUR
100 MWK2.67131 MUR
250 MWK6.67828 MUR
500 MWK13.35655 MUR
1000 MWK26.71310 MUR
2000 MWK53.42620 MUR
5000 MWK133.56550 MUR
10000 MWK267.13100 MUR