2000 Malawian kwachas to Mauritian rupees

Convert MWK to MUR at the real exchange rate

2000 mwk
76.33 mur

1.00000 MWK = 0.03817 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MWK to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0464587.12221.434791.659450.964718.9538
1GBP1.1532711.207100.4891.654921.914051.1125621.8618
1USD0.95560.8285183.2551.37111.585790.9218518.1125
1INR0.01147810.009951360.012011310.01646870.01904740.01107260.217555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Mauritian Rupee
1 MWK0.03817 MUR
5 MWK0.19084 MUR
10 MWK0.38167 MUR
20 MWK0.76335 MUR
50 MWK1.90837 MUR
100 MWK3.81673 MUR
250 MWK9.54183 MUR
500 MWK19.08365 MUR
1000 MWK38.16730 MUR
2000 MWK76.33460 MUR
5000 MWK190.83650 MUR
10000 MWK381.67300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 MUR26.20050 MWK
5 MUR131.00250 MWK
10 MUR262.00500 MWK
20 MUR524.01000 MWK
50 MUR1310.02500 MWK
100 MUR2620.05000 MWK
250 MUR6550.12500 MWK
500 MUR13100.25000 MWK
1000 MUR26200.50000 MWK
2000 MUR52401.00000 MWK
5000 MUR131002.50000 MWK
10000 MUR262005.00000 MWK