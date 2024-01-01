Mauritian rupees to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert MUR to AZN

₨1.000 MUR = man.0.03669 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate

MUR to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 MUR to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03700.0373
Low0.03600.0360
Average0.03660.0368
Change-0.61%-0.36%
1 MUR to AZN stats

The performance of MUR to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0370 and a 30 day low of 0.0360. This means the 30 day average was 0.0366. The change for MUR to AZN was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0373 and a 90 day low of 0.0360. This means the 90 day average was 0.0368. The change for MUR to AZN was -0.36.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MUR0.03669 AZN
5 MUR0.18347 AZN
10 MUR0.36693 AZN
20 MUR0.73387 AZN
50 MUR1.83467 AZN
100 MUR3.66935 AZN
250 MUR9.17338 AZN
500 MUR18.34675 AZN
1000 MUR36.69350 AZN
2000 MUR73.38700 AZN
5000 MUR183.46750 AZN
10000 MUR366.93500 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 AZN27.25280 MUR
5 AZN136.26400 MUR
10 AZN272.52800 MUR
20 AZN545.05600 MUR
50 AZN1,362.64000 MUR
100 AZN2,725.28000 MUR
250 AZN6,813.20000 MUR
500 AZN13,626.40000 MUR
1000 AZN27,252.80000 MUR
2000 AZN54,505.60000 MUR
5000 AZN136,264.00000 MUR
10000 AZN272,528.00000 MUR