Mauritian rupees to Armenian drams today

Convert MUR to AMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ֏8.396 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
MUR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 MUR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.45228.5166
Low8.21188.2118
Average8.35248.3841
Change-0.26%-0.08%
1 MUR to AMD stats

The performance of MUR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4522 and a 30 day low of 8.2118. This means the 30 day average was 8.3524. The change for MUR to AMD was -0.26.

The performance of MUR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5166 and a 90 day low of 8.2118. This means the 90 day average was 8.3841. The change for MUR to AMD was -0.08.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.861
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.111.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8090.9110.87555.049

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 MUR8.39561 AMD
5 MUR41.97805 AMD
10 MUR83.95610 AMD
20 MUR167.91220 AMD
50 MUR419.78050 AMD
100 MUR839.56100 AMD
250 MUR2,098.90250 AMD
500 MUR4,197.80500 AMD
1000 MUR8,395.61000 AMD
2000 MUR16,791.22000 AMD
5000 MUR41,978.05000 AMD
10000 MUR83,956.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritian Rupee
1 AMD0.11911 MUR
5 AMD0.59555 MUR
10 AMD1.19110 MUR
20 AMD2.38220 MUR
50 AMD5.95550 MUR
100 AMD11.91100 MUR
250 AMD29.77750 MUR
500 AMD59.55500 MUR
1000 AMD119.11000 MUR
2000 AMD238.22000 MUR
5000 AMD595.55000 MUR
10000 AMD1,191.10000 MUR