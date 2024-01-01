Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MUR to BTN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Nu.1.822 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 MUR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83601.8360
Low1.78851.7885
Average1.81611.8176
Change-0.21%0.31%
View full history

1 MUR to BTN stats

The performance of MUR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8360 and a 30 day low of 1.7885. This means the 30 day average was 1.8161. The change for MUR to BTN was -0.21.

The performance of MUR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8360 and a 90 day low of 1.7885. This means the 90 day average was 1.8176. The change for MUR to BTN was 0.31.

Track market ratesView MUR to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1121.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9241.7681.699106.853
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.111.4741.41689.077
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.041

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.82213 BTN
5 MUR9.11065 BTN
10 MUR18.22130 BTN
20 MUR36.44260 BTN
50 MUR91.10650 BTN
100 MUR182.21300 BTN
250 MUR455.53250 BTN
500 MUR911.06500 BTN
1000 MUR1,822.13000 BTN
2000 MUR3,644.26000 BTN
5000 MUR9,110.65000 BTN
10000 MUR18,221.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.54881 MUR
5 BTN2.74404 MUR
10 BTN5.48808 MUR
20 BTN10.97616 MUR
50 BTN27.44040 MUR
100 BTN54.88080 MUR
250 BTN137.20200 MUR
500 BTN274.40400 MUR
1000 BTN548.80800 MUR
2000 BTN1,097.61600 MUR
5000 BTN2,744.04000 MUR
10000 BTN5,488.08000 MUR