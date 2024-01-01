Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MUR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
1,802.26 btn

1.000 MUR = 1.802 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.80226 BTN
5 MUR9.01130 BTN
10 MUR18.02260 BTN
20 MUR36.04520 BTN
50 MUR90.11300 BTN
100 MUR180.22600 BTN
250 MUR450.56500 BTN
500 MUR901.13000 BTN
1000 MUR1,802.26000 BTN
2000 MUR3,604.52000 BTN
5000 MUR9,011.30000 BTN
10000 MUR18,022.60000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.55486 MUR
5 BTN2.77429 MUR
10 BTN5.54857 MUR
20 BTN11.09714 MUR
50 BTN27.74285 MUR
100 BTN55.48570 MUR
250 BTN138.71425 MUR
500 BTN277.42850 MUR
1000 BTN554.85700 MUR
2000 BTN1,109.71400 MUR
5000 BTN2,774.28500 MUR
10000 BTN5,548.57000 MUR