10 Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MUR to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 mur
18.85 btn

1.00000 MUR = 1.88540 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.88540 BTN
5 MUR9.42700 BTN
10 MUR18.85400 BTN
20 MUR37.70800 BTN
50 MUR94.27000 BTN
100 MUR188.54000 BTN
250 MUR471.35000 BTN
500 MUR942.70000 BTN
1000 MUR1885.40000 BTN
2000 MUR3770.80000 BTN
5000 MUR9427.00000 BTN
10000 MUR18854.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.53039 MUR
5 BTN2.65197 MUR
10 BTN5.30393 MUR
20 BTN10.60786 MUR
50 BTN26.51965 MUR
100 BTN53.03930 MUR
250 BTN132.59825 MUR
500 BTN265.19650 MUR
1000 BTN530.39300 MUR
2000 BTN1060.78600 MUR
5000 BTN2651.96500 MUR
10000 BTN5303.93000 MUR