Mauritian rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 1.801 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.975% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 1.819 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.798 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.