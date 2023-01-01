5000 Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MUR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5000 mur
9338 btn

1.00000 MUR = 1.86760 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0468587.10651.435071.660740.9645518.8867
1GBP1.1534711.20755100.4781.655371.915681.1125821.786
1USD0.955250.828123183.20821.370851.586420.921418.0415
1INR0.01148020.009952420.01201810.01647490.01906570.01107340.216824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MUR1.86760 BTN
5 MUR9.33800 BTN
10 MUR18.67600 BTN
20 MUR37.35200 BTN
50 MUR93.38000 BTN
100 MUR186.76000 BTN
250 MUR466.90000 BTN
500 MUR933.80000 BTN
1000 MUR1867.60000 BTN
2000 MUR3735.20000 BTN
5000 MUR9338.00000 BTN
10000 MUR18676.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritian Rupee
1 BTN0.53545 MUR
5 BTN2.67724 MUR
10 BTN5.35447 MUR
20 BTN10.70894 MUR
50 BTN26.77235 MUR
100 BTN53.54470 MUR
250 BTN133.86175 MUR
500 BTN267.72350 MUR
1000 BTN535.44700 MUR
2000 BTN1070.89400 MUR
5000 BTN2677.23500 MUR
10000 BTN5354.47000 MUR