Mauritian rupees to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert MUR to KGS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Лв1.858 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KGS
1 MUR to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.86481.8648
Low1.82371.8100
Average1.84581.8403
Change0.16%0.34%
View full history

1 MUR to KGS stats

The performance of MUR to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8648 and a 30 day low of 1.8237. This means the 30 day average was 1.8458. The change for MUR to KGS was 0.16.

The performance of MUR to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8648 and a 90 day low of 1.8100. This means the 90 day average was 1.8403. The change for MUR to KGS was 0.34.

Track market ratesView MUR to KGS chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.921.7681.699106.847
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1081.4741.41689.075
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 MUR1.85832 KGS
5 MUR9.29160 KGS
10 MUR18.58320 KGS
20 MUR37.16640 KGS
50 MUR92.91600 KGS
100 MUR185.83200 KGS
250 MUR464.58000 KGS
500 MUR929.16000 KGS
1000 MUR1,858.32000 KGS
2000 MUR3,716.64000 KGS
5000 MUR9,291.60000 KGS
10000 MUR18,583.20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 KGS0.53812 MUR
5 KGS2.69060 MUR
10 KGS5.38121 MUR
20 KGS10.76242 MUR
50 KGS26.90605 MUR
100 KGS53.81210 MUR
250 KGS134.53025 MUR
500 KGS269.06050 MUR
1000 KGS538.12100 MUR
2000 KGS1,076.24200 MUR
5000 KGS2,690.60500 MUR
10000 KGS5,381.21000 MUR