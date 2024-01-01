100 Kyrgystani soms to Mauritian rupees

Convert KGS to MUR

100 kgs
52.59 mur

1.00000 KGS = 0.52593 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 KGS0.52593 MUR
5 KGS2.62965 MUR
10 KGS5.25930 MUR
20 KGS10.51860 MUR
50 KGS26.29650 MUR
100 KGS52.59300 MUR
250 KGS131.48250 MUR
500 KGS262.96500 MUR
1000 KGS525.93000 MUR
2000 KGS1051.86000 MUR
5000 KGS2629.65000 MUR
10000 KGS5259.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 MUR1.90139 KGS
5 MUR9.50695 KGS
10 MUR19.01390 KGS
20 MUR38.02780 KGS
50 MUR95.06950 KGS
100 MUR190.13900 KGS
250 MUR475.34750 KGS
500 MUR950.69500 KGS
1000 MUR1901.39000 KGS
2000 MUR3802.78000 KGS
5000 MUR9506.95000 KGS
10000 MUR19013.90000 KGS