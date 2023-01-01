100 Kyrgystani soms to Mauritian rupees

Convert KGS to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 kgs
49.53 mur

1.00000 KGS = 0.49530 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 KGS0.49530 MUR
5 KGS2.47650 MUR
10 KGS4.95301 MUR
20 KGS9.90602 MUR
50 KGS24.76505 MUR
100 KGS49.53010 MUR
250 KGS123.82525 MUR
500 KGS247.65050 MUR
1000 KGS495.30100 MUR
2000 KGS990.60200 MUR
5000 KGS2476.50500 MUR
10000 KGS4953.01000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 MUR2.01898 KGS
5 MUR10.09490 KGS
10 MUR20.18980 KGS
20 MUR40.37960 KGS
50 MUR100.94900 KGS
100 MUR201.89800 KGS
250 MUR504.74500 KGS
500 MUR1009.49000 KGS
1000 MUR2018.98000 KGS
2000 MUR4037.96000 KGS
5000 MUR10094.90000 KGS
10000 MUR20189.80000 KGS