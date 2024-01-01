Mauritian rupees to Comorian francs today

Convert MUR to KMF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = CF10.07 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
MUR to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KMF
1 MUR to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.067110.0671
Low9.78109.5267
Average9.88489.7306
Change1.73%5.67%
1 MUR to KMF stats

The performance of MUR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0671 and a 30 day low of 9.7810. This means the 30 day average was 9.8848. The change for MUR to KMF was 1.73.

The performance of MUR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0671 and a 90 day low of 9.5267. This means the 90 day average was 9.7306. The change for MUR to KMF was 5.67.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR10.06690 KMF
5 MUR50.33450 KMF
10 MUR100.66900 KMF
20 MUR201.33800 KMF
50 MUR503.34500 KMF
100 MUR1,006.69000 KMF
250 MUR2,516.72500 KMF
500 MUR5,033.45000 KMF
1000 MUR10,066.90000 KMF
2000 MUR20,133.80000 KMF
5000 MUR50,334.50000 KMF
10000 MUR100,669.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0.09934 MUR
5 KMF0.49668 MUR
10 KMF0.99335 MUR
20 KMF1.98670 MUR
50 KMF4.96675 MUR
100 KMF9.93350 MUR
250 KMF24.83375 MUR
500 KMF49.66750 MUR
1000 KMF99.33500 MUR
2000 KMF198.67000 MUR
5000 KMF496.67500 MUR
10000 KMF993.35000 MUR