2000 Mauritian rupees to Comorian francs

Convert MUR to KMF at the real exchange rate

2000 mur
21139 kmf

1.00000 MUR = 10.56950 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32 UTC
MUR to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046487.10231.434931.661610.964518.9147
1GBP1.1531411.20665100.4421.654681.916081.112221.8114
1USD0.955650.828741183.241.37131.587930.9216518.076
1INR0.01148070.009956040.012013510.01647410.01907650.01107220.217155

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR10.56950 KMF
5 MUR52.84750 KMF
10 MUR105.69500 KMF
20 MUR211.39000 KMF
50 MUR528.47500 KMF
100 MUR1056.95000 KMF
250 MUR2642.37500 KMF
500 MUR5284.75000 KMF
1000 MUR10569.50000 KMF
2000 MUR21139.00000 KMF
5000 MUR52847.50000 KMF
10000 MUR105695.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0.09461 MUR
5 KMF0.47306 MUR
10 KMF0.94612 MUR
20 KMF1.89224 MUR
50 KMF4.73061 MUR
100 KMF9.46121 MUR
250 KMF23.65302 MUR
500 KMF47.30605 MUR
1000 KMF94.61210 MUR
2000 KMF189.22420 MUR
5000 KMF473.06050 MUR
10000 KMF946.12100 MUR