1 thousand Comorian francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert KMF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
102.96 mur

1.00000 KMF = 0.10296 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0.10296 MUR
5 KMF0.51480 MUR
10 KMF1.02960 MUR
20 KMF2.05920 MUR
50 KMF5.14800 MUR
100 KMF10.29600 MUR
250 KMF25.74000 MUR
500 KMF51.48000 MUR
1000 KMF102.96000 MUR
2000 KMF205.92000 MUR
5000 KMF514.80000 MUR
10000 KMF1029.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR9.71256 KMF
5 MUR48.56280 KMF
10 MUR97.12560 KMF
20 MUR194.25120 KMF
50 MUR485.62800 KMF
100 MUR971.25600 KMF
250 MUR2428.14000 KMF
500 MUR4856.28000 KMF
1000 MUR9712.56000 KMF
2000 MUR19425.12000 KMF
5000 MUR48562.80000 KMF
10000 MUR97125.60000 KMF