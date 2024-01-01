Mauritian rupees to Comorian francs today

Convert MUR to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
9,560 kmf

₨1.000 MUR = CF9.560 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
MUR to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KMF
1 MUR to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.70859.8458
Low9.52679.2140
Average9.61959.6139
Change-0.91%0.14%
1 MUR to KMF stats

The performance of MUR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7085 and a 30 day low of 9.5267. This means the 30 day average was 9.6195. The change for MUR to KMF was -0.91.

The performance of MUR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8458 and a 90 day low of 9.2140. This means the 90 day average was 9.6139. The change for MUR to KMF was 0.14.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9791.3551.30883.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5651.7761.715110.037
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.851.4961.44592.688
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.345

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR9.56029 KMF
5 MUR47.80145 KMF
10 MUR95.60290 KMF
20 MUR191.20580 KMF
50 MUR478.01450 KMF
100 MUR956.02900 KMF
250 MUR2,390.07250 KMF
500 MUR4,780.14500 KMF
1000 MUR9,560.29000 KMF
2000 MUR19,120.58000 KMF
5000 MUR47,801.45000 KMF
10000 MUR95,602.90000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0.10460 MUR
5 KMF0.52300 MUR
10 KMF1.04599 MUR
20 KMF2.09198 MUR
50 KMF5.22995 MUR
100 KMF10.45990 MUR
250 KMF26.14975 MUR
500 KMF52.29950 MUR
1000 KMF104.59900 MUR
2000 KMF209.19800 MUR
5000 KMF522.99500 MUR
10000 KMF1,045.99000 MUR