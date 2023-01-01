10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Comorian francs

Convert MUR to KMF at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
102681 kmf

1.00000 MUR = 10.26810 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR10.26810 KMF
5 MUR51.34050 KMF
10 MUR102.68100 KMF
20 MUR205.36200 KMF
50 MUR513.40500 KMF
100 MUR1026.81000 KMF
250 MUR2567.02500 KMF
500 MUR5134.05000 KMF
1000 MUR10268.10000 KMF
2000 MUR20536.20000 KMF
5000 MUR51340.50000 KMF
10000 MUR102681.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0.09739 MUR
5 KMF0.48695 MUR
10 KMF0.97389 MUR
20 KMF1.94778 MUR
50 KMF4.86945 MUR
100 KMF9.73890 MUR
250 KMF24.34725 MUR
500 KMF48.69450 MUR
1000 KMF97.38900 MUR
2000 KMF194.77800 MUR
5000 KMF486.94500 MUR
10000 KMF973.89000 MUR