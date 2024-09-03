Mauritian rupee to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Comorian francs is currently 9.560 today, reflecting a 0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.288% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 9.594 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 9.532 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.394% decrease in value.