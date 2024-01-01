Mauritian rupees to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MUR to UGX at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Ush79.69 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 MUR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High79.847381.1004
Low77.706577.7065
Average79.052379.7769
Change0.13%-1.02%
1 MUR to UGX stats

The performance of MUR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 79.8473 and a 30 day low of 77.7065. This means the 30 day average was 79.0523. The change for MUR to UGX was 0.13.

The performance of MUR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.1004 and a 90 day low of 77.7065. This means the 90 day average was 79.7769. The change for MUR to UGX was -1.02.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 MUR79.69220 UGX
5 MUR398.46100 UGX
10 MUR796.92200 UGX
20 MUR1,593.84400 UGX
50 MUR3,984.61000 UGX
100 MUR7,969.22000 UGX
250 MUR19,923.05000 UGX
500 MUR39,846.10000 UGX
1000 MUR79,692.20000 UGX
2000 MUR159,384.40000 UGX
5000 MUR398,461.00000 UGX
10000 MUR796,922.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 UGX0.01255 MUR
5 UGX0.06274 MUR
10 UGX0.12548 MUR
20 UGX0.25097 MUR
50 UGX0.62742 MUR
100 UGX1.25483 MUR
250 UGX3.13708 MUR
500 UGX6.27415 MUR
1000 UGX12.54830 MUR
2000 UGX25.09660 MUR
5000 UGX62.74150 MUR
10000 UGX125.48300 MUR