1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Ugandan shillings
Convert MUR to UGX at the real exchange rate
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Ugandan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
|1 MUR
|84.39960 UGX
|5 MUR
|421.99800 UGX
|10 MUR
|843.99600 UGX
|20 MUR
|1687.99200 UGX
|50 MUR
|4219.98000 UGX
|100 MUR
|8439.96000 UGX
|250 MUR
|21099.90000 UGX
|500 MUR
|42199.80000 UGX
|1000 MUR
|84399.60000 UGX
|2000 MUR
|168799.20000 UGX
|5000 MUR
|421998.00000 UGX
|10000 MUR
|843996.00000 UGX