10 Mauritian rupees to Ugandan shillings

Convert MUR to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 mur
844 ugx

1.00000 MUR = 84.39960 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.046487.07931.434671.660560.964618.935
1GBP1.1533411.20685100.4321.654651.915181.1125121.8384
1USD0.955650.828603183.2181.371051.586920.921818.0954
1INR0.01148380.009957020.012016610.01647540.01906950.01107690.217446

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 MUR84.39960 UGX
5 MUR421.99800 UGX
10 MUR843.99600 UGX
20 MUR1687.99200 UGX
50 MUR4219.98000 UGX
100 MUR8439.96000 UGX
250 MUR21099.90000 UGX
500 MUR42199.80000 UGX
1000 MUR84399.60000 UGX
2000 MUR168799.20000 UGX
5000 MUR421998.00000 UGX
10000 MUR843996.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 UGX0.01185 MUR
5 UGX0.05924 MUR
10 UGX0.11848 MUR
20 UGX0.23697 MUR
50 UGX0.59242 MUR
100 UGX1.18484 MUR
250 UGX2.96210 MUR
500 UGX5.92420 MUR
1000 UGX11.84840 MUR
2000 UGX23.69680 MUR
5000 UGX59.24200 MUR
10000 UGX118.48400 MUR