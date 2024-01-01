Mauritian rupees to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert MUR to XCD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = $0.05828 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 MUR to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05890.0592
Low0.05720.0572
Average0.05820.0584
Change-0.60%-0.40%
View full history

1 MUR to XCD stats

The performance of MUR to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0589 and a 30 day low of 0.0572. This means the 30 day average was 0.0582. The change for MUR to XCD was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0592 and a 90 day low of 0.0572. This means the 90 day average was 0.0584. The change for MUR to XCD was -0.40.

Track market ratesView MUR to XCD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.111.3971.34284.429
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9191.7671.699106.849
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1081.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8050.910.87555.035

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MUR0.05828 XCD
5 MUR0.29141 XCD
10 MUR0.58282 XCD
20 MUR1.16564 XCD
50 MUR2.91410 XCD
100 MUR5.82820 XCD
250 MUR14.57050 XCD
500 MUR29.14100 XCD
1000 MUR58.28200 XCD
2000 MUR116.56400 XCD
5000 MUR291.41000 XCD
10000 MUR582.82000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 XCD17.15800 MUR
5 XCD85.79000 MUR
10 XCD171.58000 MUR
20 XCD343.16000 MUR
50 XCD857.90000 MUR
100 XCD1,715.80000 MUR
250 XCD4,289.50000 MUR
500 XCD8,579.00000 MUR
1000 XCD17,158.00000 MUR
2000 XCD34,316.00000 MUR
5000 XCD85,790.00000 MUR
10000 XCD171,580.00000 MUR